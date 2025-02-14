Skyward Ambitions: AAI's Vision for India's Aviation Future

The Airports Authority of India has launched a pivotal two-day workshop in the national capital, focusing on major infrastructure projects at AAI airports. The event, starting Friday, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, alongside Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol.

The workshop drew participation from high-profile officials, including Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, and representatives from MoCA, DGCA, BCAS, among other stakeholders. It aims to explore recent developments in aviation, address industry challenges, and identify upcoming opportunities.

This gathering also highlighted new airports and technological innovations being introduced at existing sites. Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu emphasized the workshop's role in fostering a robust aviation ecosystem crucial for India's future, while Murlidhar Mohol noted AAI's centrality in achieving the government's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)