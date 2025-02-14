Wall Street's Turbulent Week Ends Strongly Amid Falling Yields

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a muted close on Friday, yet they were poised for solid weekly gains as Treasury yields continued to decline. This downturn in yields followed a day after U.S. President Donald Trump introduced his reciprocal tariff plans, though he refrained from imposing new tariffs.

Friday marked the second consecutive day of dropping yields within government bonds, spurred by data indicating U.S. retail sales fell more than anticipated in January. The decline stood at 0.9% after a positive revision for December's figures. Quasar Elizundia of Pepperstone noted that this data could increase the likelihood of another rate cut by 2025, as yields on 10-year notes fell about 7 basis points to 4.44%.

Adding to market volatility this week were hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and potential steel and aluminum tariffs. Nevertheless, energy stocks were a bright spot, driven by climbing oil prices, while Nvidia and Apple saw significant gains. Meanwhile, heavy losses affected companies like DaVita and Applied Materials amid challenging earnings forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)