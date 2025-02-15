Tragic Accident: Speeding Bus Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a family of four riding a motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus in Khaiya village, resulting in the deaths of three family members, according to police reports.

Dhaurahra Circle Officer PP Singh stated that Awadhesh, aged 42, his wife Mina, aged 40, and his mother Gita, aged 53, lost their lives while being transported to a district hospital.

The sole survivor of the accident, Awadhesh's 11-year-old son Rohit, has been referred to Lucknow for further medical treatment. Authorities have filed a case in response to the incident.

