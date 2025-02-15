Assam's Big Bid: From Travel Advisories to Global Investments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the challenges posed by travel advisories from abroad as the state readies for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit later this month. The advisories, issued by several countries, include statutory warnings against visiting Assam, clumping it with the broader Northeast region.

Addressing the media, Sarma revealed ongoing talks with Japan and Australia to rectify these advisories, stressing Assam's distinctiveness. With over 7,000 participants registered, the summit aims to entice both public and private investments, pointing to Assam's strategic strengths and its capacity for new-age industries.

The event, featuring international delegates and discussions led by Union ministers, will coincide with the celebration of 200 years of Assam tea. Organized on February 25 under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit will capitalize on past successes to lure investments into the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)