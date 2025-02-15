Left Menu

India-Myanmar: Strengthening Trade Ties Through Collaborative Ventures

India and Myanmar explore partnerships in pharmaceuticals, trade, and infrastructure to boost bilateral trade and economic growth. Key discussions focus on utilizing the Rupee-Kyat Trade Settlement Mechanism and resuming border trade to foster mutual benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:47 IST
India-Myanmar: Strengthening Trade Ties Through Collaborative Ventures
Union Minister Jitin Prasada with Myanmar's HE U Minn Minn. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move on February 14, India and Myanmar engaged in discussions to explore collaborative opportunities in the realms of pharmaceuticals, pulses, beans, and petroleum products. A key focus was on optimizing the recently launched Rupee-Kyat Trade Settlement Mechanism to enhance mutual growth prospects.

The dialogue, attended by Jitin Prasada, India's Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and HE U Minn Minn, Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Commerce, emphasized improving bilateral trade. Officials deliberated on potential areas for collaboration and agreed on the importance of resuming border trade through roadways, with concrete steps to be taken soon.

This meeting follows the 8th session of the India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee, where essential sectors like shipping, textiles, health, Indian Pharmacopoeia, power, ICT, and MSMEs were identified as key collaboration avenues. Both countries are committed to long-term cooperation in multiple sectors to achieve mutual economic objectives more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025