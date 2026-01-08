Trump Greenlights Bipartisan Sanctions Bill Targeting Russian Trade Allies
U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on nations trading with Russia amid ongoing tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The legislation targets countries purchasing Russian energy exports. Trump insists on retaining control over the implementation of these sanctions.
In a significant political development, President Donald Trump has agreed to advance a bipartisan sanctions bill that aims to penalize countries engaging in business with Russia. This move is seen as a direct response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced Trump's decision following their meeting, highlighting the bill's focus on punishing countries purchasing Russian energy exports. Potential targets include China, India, and Brazil, which are major importers of Russian oil.
The legislation, pending a vote in Congress, could see Trump asserting control over the sanctions' enforcement. This aligns with intensified international efforts to secure peace and security commitments for Ukraine amid stalled negotiations with Moscow.
