Bengaluru Metro Fare Debate: State vs Central Accountability
Amidst rising public discord over a sharp increase in Bengaluru Metro fares, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw redirected responsibility towards the state government. The fare hike, announced by BMRCL due to operational costs, was contested, leading to intervention by the Bengaluru Central MP and central government officials.
In the midst of mounting public criticism over the surge in Bengaluru Metro rail fares, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw redirected blame onto the state government, asserting the Price Fixation Committee for Metro Rail is not a Delhi-based entity.
Vaishnaw emphasized that it falls upon the state government, given their understanding of local conditions, to spearhead decisions for metro projects. He advised questioning the Karnataka Chief Minister regarding the fare adjustments.
The fare increase, which doubles previous rates, was a result of rising operational expenses and loan obligations, stated Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Following public pushback, the central administration advised suspending the hike, ensuring transparency and accountability in fare decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
