India-US Relations Soar: A New Era of Economic and Strategic Partnership

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) praised the results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, describing it as a milestone that will enrich bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technological partnerships. According to a CII release, the visit's initiatives, outlined under the US-India COMPACT framework, offer a future-centric roadmap for India-US relations, thereby unlocking new avenues for Indian industry and economic progress.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, highlighted the enhanced collaboration between India and the US in strategic sectors such as defence, energy, semiconductors, space, and breakthrough technologies such as AI and quantum computing. Such developments, Banerjee noted, create an atmosphere conducive for private sectors from both nations to thrive in genuine partnership. Notably, the visit is expected to boost Indian manufacturing, attract more foreign direct investment, and create jobs. Modi's talks with President Trump reaffirmed a shared commitment to deepening trade and investment ties.

CII welcomed plans for initiating the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement aimed at reducing barriers and simplifying regulations, thus laying a robust foundation for increased trade, eyeing a target of USD 500 billion by 2030. This goal bodes well for boosting exports of labour-intensive Indian goods and industrial products from the US, providing numerous opportunities for Indian industry. The industry body emphasized that defence cooperation surfaced as a major pillar of the visit, through expanded tech transfers and industrial partnerships.

The CII also lauded the INDUS-X platform's expansion, connecting Indian and US defence firms and driving innovation in AI, cybersecurity, and advanced military technologies. Beyond tech collaborations, the TRUST initiative will fast-track investments in biotech, quantum computing, clean energy, and space exploration, furthering India's significance in the global innovation market. According to CII, these positive developments align with India's wider economic ambitions.

