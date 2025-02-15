Left Menu

Karra Calls for Revival of Cross-LoC Trade Amid Campaign for Statehood Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra has called for the resumption of cross-LoC trade, suspended in 2019. Speaking at a district convention, he critiqued the BJP for undermining local governance and infrastructure, urging for statehood restoration and a special development package for border regions like Poonch-Rajouri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:07 IST
  • India

Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, advocated for reinstating cross-LoC trade, halted in 2019. Speaking at a Poonch district convention, Karra criticized the BJP's governance, citing economic and governance failings, as part of the Congress's 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign for restoring statehood in the region.

Karra highlighted the economic importance of the trade, lamenting its suspension due to security concerns as "regrettable." He urged the central government to explore ways to revive cross-border commerce to strengthen the local economy, specifically in border areas like Poonch-Rajouri, which he argues have been neglected by the BJP.

Further criticizing the BJP's divisive politics and lack of infrastructure development, Karra called for a special development package, emphasizing projects like the Mughal Road expansion. He also reiterated a commitment to youth employment, skill development, and promoting religious and regional harmony.

