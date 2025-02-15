Chaos Unfolds at New Delhi Station Amid Stampede-like Situation
A stampede-like situation erupted at New Delhi railway station, causing chaos on platforms 14 and 15. Three women were injured and taken to the hospital. Initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh. Emergency response teams and fire tenders were dispatched immediately.
At New Delhi's bustling railway station, a stampede-like situation emerged late Saturday evening, causing widespread chaos on platforms 14 and 15. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, the incident prompted an immediate emergency response.
Three women had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the incident. The chaotic scene unfolded around 9:55 pm, demanding the quick intervention of authorities. Rescue teams and four fire tenders were dispatched rapidly to the site, as confirmed by DFS chief Atul Garg.
While the exact cause of the stampede remains elusive, early reports indicate overcrowding linked to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
