Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Claims 15 Lives

A stampede at New Delhi's main railway station resulted in at least 15 deaths and 15 injuries as pilgrims waited for trains to the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival. The chaos unfolded over a cramped platform, compelling authorities to launch an inquiry. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 04:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Claims 15 Lives

At least 15 people lost their lives and another 15 were injured in a stampede at New Delhi's primary railway station on Saturday night. Pilgrims bound for the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival were caught in the tragic incident that transpired around 2000 local time.

The deadly chaos erupted on two platforms at the station as passengers awaited trains to Prayagraj city, the festival's location. Among the deceased were 10 women and three children, according to local news outlets. Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the fatalities and noted that many victims were pilgrims.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the incident, pledging an inquiry to ensure accountability and improve safety. The tragedy highlights ongoing infrastructural challenges faced by India's expansive railway network, which is currently undergoing significant upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025