Tragedy Strikes: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Claims 15 Lives

At least 15 people lost their lives and another 15 were injured in a stampede at New Delhi's primary railway station on Saturday night. Pilgrims bound for the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival were caught in the tragic incident that transpired around 2000 local time.

The deadly chaos erupted on two platforms at the station as passengers awaited trains to Prayagraj city, the festival's location. Among the deceased were 10 women and three children, according to local news outlets. Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the fatalities and noted that many victims were pilgrims.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the incident, pledging an inquiry to ensure accountability and improve safety. The tragedy highlights ongoing infrastructural challenges faced by India's expansive railway network, which is currently undergoing significant upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)