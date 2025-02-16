Tragedy Strikes: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Claims 15 Lives
A stampede at New Delhi's main railway station resulted in at least 15 deaths and 15 injuries as pilgrims waited for trains to the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival. The chaos unfolded over a cramped platform, compelling authorities to launch an inquiry. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.
At least 15 people lost their lives and another 15 were injured in a stampede at New Delhi's primary railway station on Saturday night. Pilgrims bound for the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival were caught in the tragic incident that transpired around 2000 local time.
The deadly chaos erupted on two platforms at the station as passengers awaited trains to Prayagraj city, the festival's location. Among the deceased were 10 women and three children, according to local news outlets. Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the fatalities and noted that many victims were pilgrims.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the incident, pledging an inquiry to ensure accountability and improve safety. The tragedy highlights ongoing infrastructural challenges faced by India's expansive railway network, which is currently undergoing significant upgrades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OpenAI in Court: The Jurisdiction Dilemma in India
Blossoms of Patriotism: India's National Symbols in Bloom
India's Economic Growth Projections and Inflationary Challenges Ahead of FY26
Breaking Tradition: The Digital Journey of India's Budget Presentations
Controversy Hits After India's Use of Concussion Sub in T20 Series