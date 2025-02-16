Aurobindo Pharma Expands European Market Reach via China Operations

Aurobindo Pharma is set to supply the European market directly from its newly operational China facility beginning in April, disclosed Chief Financial Officer Santhanam Subramanian. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company commenced operations in November 2024 and is now increasing production capacity.

Subramanian announced the company's European regulatory approval success, poised to initiate product shipments shortly. The firm anticipates significant output from the facility over the next few years and has potential expansion plans involving the US market, pending necessary inspections.

While specifics on revenue projections remain cautious, Aurobindo Pharma foresees substantial growth within two to three years. Satakarni Makkapati, Director and CEO of Biologics, shared that several biologics products are progressing toward commercialisation, aiming for a robust revenue base by 2028-2030. Despite facing a 10% dip in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, the company reports an increase in operating revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)