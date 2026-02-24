Left Menu

South Africa says most of a group of 17 men lured into fighting for Russia set to return home

South Africa's government said on Tuesday ​that 11 of a group of ​17 men who were lured ‌into fighting ​for Russia in Ukraine were set to return home soon, after an initial four landed back in the ‌country last week.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:22 IST
South Africa says most of a group of 17 men lured into fighting for Russia set to return home
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's government said on Tuesday ​that 11 of a group of ​17 men who were lured ‌into fighting ​for Russia in Ukraine were set to return home soon, after an initial four landed back in the ‌country last week. A further two remained in Russia, with one in a hospital in Moscow, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Ramaphosa raised the fate of the 17 ‌men, who sent distress calls to the South African government in November after ‌getting trapped in Ukraine's Donbas region, in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month. Reports of African men being lured into Russia with promises of jobs and ending up on Ukraine's ⁠front line ​have become more frequent ⁠in recent months, creating tensions between Moscow and some of the countries involved.

A Kenyan intelligence report presented ⁠to lawmakers last week estimated that more than 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited to fight on ​Russia's side in the war in Ukraine. Kenya's foreign minister has said he ⁠plans to visit Russia to address the issue. South Africa has sought to maintain a non-aligned ⁠stance ​on the conflict in Ukraine, while preserving strong ties with Moscow as a fellow BRICS member alongside Brazil, India and China.

Under South African law, it is illegal ⁠for citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in foreign armies unless authorised ⁠to do ⁠so. Much of the Donbas is controlled by Russian forces and fighting has been heavy there since Russia invaded Ukraine four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Leads BRICS Quantum Collaboration

Karnataka Leads BRICS Quantum Collaboration

 India
2
Criticism Over Punjab's 'Meri Rasoi' Scheme Aimed at 2027 Elections

Criticism Over Punjab's 'Meri Rasoi' Scheme Aimed at 2027 Elections

 India
3
Tragic Wedding: Bride Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

Tragic Wedding: Bride Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

 India
4
Plot Twist: Delhi Fraudster Caught in Rs 35 Lakh Land Scam

Plot Twist: Delhi Fraudster Caught in Rs 35 Lakh Land Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026