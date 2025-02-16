Left Menu

Railway Inquiry Launched Into New Delhi Station Stampede

An inquiry committee has been formed by the railways to investigate the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. High-ranking officials Narsingh Deo and Pankaj Gangwar will spearhead the investigation, focusing on securing video evidence to determine the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian railways have initiated an inquiry into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that tragically resulted in 18 fatalities. High-ranking officials, Narsingh Deo and Pankaj Gangwar, have been appointed to lead the investigation.

The committee, already in action, has prioritized the collection of all available video footage from the scene to ensure a comprehensive analysis. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was sparked by an unexpected surge of passengers crowding the platforms during the Maha Kumbh event.

Delays in train departures and the issuance of numerous general tickets may have exacerbated the chaotic conditions. The Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Upadhyay, explained that the situation escalated when passengers stumbled on the stairways, causing a domino effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

