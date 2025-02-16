Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and left over a dozen injured. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences and called for prayers for the injured.

A devastating stampede erupted at New Delhi railway station, claiming at least 18 lives and injuring more than a dozen others. The tragedy unfolded late Saturday night as a massive crowd gathered on platforms 14 and 15, awaiting trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh event.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his profound grief over the incident, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing for the quick recovery of the injured. In a statement on X, Majhi conveyed his sorrow, emphasizing the loss of precious lives.

Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, also voiced his sadness over the tragic occurrence. He extended his thoughts and prayers to those affected, reiterating the call for swift recovery efforts for the injured. Both leaders' statements highlight the impact of the tragedy on a national scale.

