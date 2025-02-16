Chaos at New Delhi Station: Miscommunication Sparks Deadly Stampede

A tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station unfolded as passengers were confused by train announcements, resulting in 18 deaths, police sources reported on Sunday.

Confusion arose when two trains with the same initial name, 'Prayagraj', were announced, leading passengers to panic over missing their respective trains.

The Prayagraj Special's arrival announcement at Platform 16 created chaos since the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14, prompting a hurried rush that resulted in the deadly stampede. The situation was further exacerbated by the presence of four trains to Prayagraj, three of which were delayed, leading to increased crowd density.

