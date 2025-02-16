Left Menu

Chaos at New Delhi Station: Miscommunication Sparks Deadly Stampede

A fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station occurred when passengers mistook platform announcements for two trains with similar names. The confusion led to a rush as anxious travelers tried to avoid missing their train, killing 18 people. Overcrowding was intensified by delayed trains heading to Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:42 IST
Chaos at New Delhi Station: Miscommunication Sparks Deadly Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station unfolded as passengers were confused by train announcements, resulting in 18 deaths, police sources reported on Sunday.

Confusion arose when two trains with the same initial name, 'Prayagraj', were announced, leading passengers to panic over missing their respective trains.

The Prayagraj Special's arrival announcement at Platform 16 created chaos since the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14, prompting a hurried rush that resulted in the deadly stampede. The situation was further exacerbated by the presence of four trains to Prayagraj, three of which were delayed, leading to increased crowd density.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025