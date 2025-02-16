UK's Steel Industry Braces for Trump's New Tariffs

In a swift reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on steel imports, the UK government has accelerated the release of its 'Plan for Steel' consultation. This strategic review will assess the challenges faced by Britain's steel industry, including steep energy costs and the impact of global trading practices deemed unfair.

The Department for Business and Trade has indicated plans to invest significantly in the sector, underscoring Britain's commitment to maintaining a robust steel industry. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds reinforced the government's assurance of a long-term future for UK steel under current leadership.

As the U.S. remains a vital market for UK steel exports, industry apprehensions about potential tariff impacts loom large. Negotiations with the U.S., driven by the strategic importance of British steel in defense and manufacturing, remain crucial as hundreds of billions in bilateral trade hang in the balance.

