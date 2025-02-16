Chaos Continues at New Delhi Station: Overcrowding After Deadly Stampede

One day after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, the station remains thoroughly congested, with thousands of passengers jostling to board trains amid the chaos.

Despite additional measures, the sheer volume of passengers, many of whom are Maha Kumbh pilgrims heading to Prayagraj, continues to challenge the authorities. The stampede occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when a mix-up in train announcements led to confusion. A surge of passengers rushed toward platform 16 via a narrow stairway, creating a human bottleneck.

Panic ensued, resulting in a horrifying crush. Hours later, congestion had not eased, with riders pressing for space in crowded compartments. Efforts by railway officials and additional RPF personnel to manage the situation are ongoing. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level investigation into the stampede, tasking two senior officials to examine its causes.

