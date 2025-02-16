Enhanced Security Measures Implemented at Uttar Pradesh Railway Stations in Response to Delhi Stampede

In light of the stampede at New Delhi railway station, Uttar Pradesh has heightened security at major stations, enforcing stringent protocols to handle massive crowds expected during the Maha Kumbh. Key locations like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Mirzapur are under strict surveillance by railway and police authorities.

At Prayagraj Junction and similar hubs, passengers are now confined to designated 'holding areas' until their departure, with restricted entry ensuring smooth operations. Security officials from the North Central and North Eastern Railways reaffirm adherence to protocols proven effective during previous large gatherings.

Enhanced measures, including bans on vehicle entry, strategic barriers, and extensive CCTV coverage, have been implemented. Moreover, railway and police forces are on high alert, employing more staff and technology to ensure passenger safety and prevent chaotic situations across these critical transport nodes.

