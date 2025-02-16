Left Menu

Collision Chaos in Banda: Accident Leaves Fifteen Injured

Fifteen individuals were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an SUV in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. The injured are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition. Authorities have taken custody of the vehicles and launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:16 IST
Collision Chaos in Banda: Accident Leaves Fifteen Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident on Sunday, a total of fifteen people sustained injuries following a head-on collision between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and an SUV in the Banda district, according to local police.

The accident occurred near Kairi village in the Bisanda police station area around 1 pm, as reported by Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh. The bus was traveling from Atarra to Baberu, while the SUV was heading from Baberu towards Bisanda when the two vehicles collided.

First responders rushed the injured passengers to a government hospital, with four individuals in critical condition being transferred to Banda headquarters. The police have seized the vehicles involved and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025