Collision Chaos in Banda: Accident Leaves Fifteen Injured
Fifteen individuals were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an SUV in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh. The injured are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition. Authorities have taken custody of the vehicles and launched an investigation into the incident.
In a distressing incident on Sunday, a total of fifteen people sustained injuries following a head-on collision between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and an SUV in the Banda district, according to local police.
The accident occurred near Kairi village in the Bisanda police station area around 1 pm, as reported by Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh. The bus was traveling from Atarra to Baberu, while the SUV was heading from Baberu towards Bisanda when the two vehicles collided.
First responders rushed the injured passengers to a government hospital, with four individuals in critical condition being transferred to Banda headquarters. The police have seized the vehicles involved and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.
