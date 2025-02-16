Collision Chaos in Banda: Accident Leaves Fifteen Injured

In a distressing incident on Sunday, a total of fifteen people sustained injuries following a head-on collision between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and an SUV in the Banda district, according to local police.

The accident occurred near Kairi village in the Bisanda police station area around 1 pm, as reported by Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh. The bus was traveling from Atarra to Baberu, while the SUV was heading from Baberu towards Bisanda when the two vehicles collided.

First responders rushed the injured passengers to a government hospital, with four individuals in critical condition being transferred to Banda headquarters. The police have seized the vehicles involved and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)