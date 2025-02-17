Chaos and Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Eyewitness Accounts

A chaotic and tragic scene unravelled at the New Delhi railway station as a stampede left at least 18 people dead and over a dozen injured late Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene: people pushed and scrambled for space amid cries for help on overcrowded platforms, with little administration support in sight. "Massive crowd at the platform led to chaos," reported passenger Prabhash Kumar Raman, emphasizing the absence of police presence during the pandemonium.

Closed staircases on platforms 14 and 15 were reopened at the last moment, causing congestion. Another passenger, Hashibur Rehman, recounted seeing multiple bodies on the platform. Despite this tragedy, Patna and other Bihar stations experienced large crowds climbing aboard trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Danapur RPF senior commandant Prakash Kumar Panda assured the arrangement of additional staff to manage the surging crowds.

