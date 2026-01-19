Left Menu

Chaos at Beldanga: Call for Central Forces Amid Rising Tensions

A public interest litigation was filed at the Calcutta High Court to request the deployment of central forces in Beldanga, Murshidabad, following violence related to attacks on migrant workers. The petitioners also sought a National Investigation Agency probe into the incidents and emphasized previous unrest in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Calcutta High Court is reviewing a fresh plea seeking the deployment of central forces at Beldanga in Murshidabad to address recent violent outbursts allegedly linked to attacks on migrant workers. Filed on Monday, this public interest litigation anticipates a hearing on Tuesday before Chief Justice Sujoy Paul's division bench, as declared by attorney Billwadal Bhattachara.

Questions arise about the initial management of unrest at Beldanga that saw National Highway 12 blocked for hours and violence on January 16 and 17. Petitioners urge a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry to delve deeper into unfolding violence. Historically, the high court's 2025 decision imposed central forces post the deadly communal disruptions during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

A woman reporter faced assault amidst demonstrations, as NH-12 remained obstructed over a migrant worker's alleged demise in Jharkhand. Police intervention saw six-hour-long road and rail blockades eased, with Saturday witnessing improved conditions. Authorities arrested 30 individuals leveraging social media and CCTV insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

