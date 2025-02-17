Elon Musk's Team Visits FAA Command Center Amid Aviation Shake-Up

Personnel from Elon Musk's government downsizing team, DOGE, are set to visit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Control command center in Warrenton, Virginia, on Monday. The visit aims to explore possible reforms within the system, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on social media.

The DOGE team will examine the current air traffic control setup, understanding pros and cons from controllers' perspectives. This move comes as the Trump administration—having earlier blocked air traffic and TSA officers from a government incentive program to quit—pushes to streamline U.S. bureaucracy.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union recently criticized the firing of FAA probationary employees. Meanwhile, Musk supports reforms, citing safety, while Senator Maria Cantwell raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to SpaceX's past fines from the FAA.

(With inputs from agencies.)