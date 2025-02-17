Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Farm Labourers in Guntur

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, three female farm labourers lost their lives and six others sustained injuries following a road accident involving an autorickshaw and an APSRTC bus in Guntur district, according to police officials.

The accident, as outlined by Guntur's Superintendent of Police, S Satish, took place under challenging conditions with thick fog obstructing visibility. Despite this, the autorickshaw driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the collision.

The autorickshaw was traveling from Chebrolu to Ponnur, while the bus was en route to Tenali. Authorities have since registered a case concerning the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)