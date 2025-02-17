Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Farm Labourers in Guntur

A fatal road accident in Guntur district resulted in the deaths of three farm labourers and injuries to six others. The mishap occurred when an autorickshaw, amid thick fog, attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with an APSRTC bus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:12 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Farm Labourers in Guntur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, three female farm labourers lost their lives and six others sustained injuries following a road accident involving an autorickshaw and an APSRTC bus in Guntur district, according to police officials.

The accident, as outlined by Guntur's Superintendent of Police, S Satish, took place under challenging conditions with thick fog obstructing visibility. Despite this, the autorickshaw driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the collision.

The autorickshaw was traveling from Chebrolu to Ponnur, while the bus was en route to Tenali. Authorities have since registered a case concerning the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025