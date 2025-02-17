Left Menu

Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Earnings Skyrocket With Strategic Growth

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a Mumbai-based manufacturing company, reports significant financial gains for Q3 and the nine-month period of FY 2024-25. Revenue and net profit surged, driven by strategic growth initiatives and demand for quality products. The company plans further expansion with a Rs. 49.50 crore fundraising and bonus share issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:25 IST
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Q3 net profit surges 84 Per cent, revenue up 29 Per cent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, formerly Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, has posted impressive financial results for the third quarter and the nine-month duration of the fiscal year 2024-25. The Board of Directors, in their recent meeting, approved these robust figures.

For Q3 ending December 2024, the company's revenue stood at Rs. 195.54 lakh, marking a 29% rise from the previous year's corresponding quarter. The net profit witnessed a dramatic increase of 83.84%, amounting to Rs. 69.23 lakh from last year's Rs. 37.67 lakh. Over the nine-month period, revenue jumped by 64.47% to Rs. 421.14 lakh, while net profit soared by 125.6% to Rs. 164.80 lakh.

The substantial growth underscores Sattva Sukun's strategic expansion efforts and escalating demand for its diverse product portfolio, including aroma burners and essential oils. Furthermore, the Board has greenlit a fundraising initiative of Rs. 49.50 crore via a Rights Issue and announced a bonus share distribution. The company continues to solidify its market position as a leader in high-quality aroma and handicraft products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

