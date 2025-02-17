Left Menu

Budget 2025: Balancing Capital Expenditure with Tax Relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies that Budget 2025's significant income tax relief doesn't signal a shift in focus from capital expenditure to consumption. Despite tax concessions, the budget prioritizes increased public spending on capital projects, with over 10% rise in capex provisions, reinforcing commitment to asset building.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:09 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's post-Budget interaction with stakeholders in Mumbai (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that the substantial income tax relief outlined in Budget 2025 does not indicate a governmental shift from capital expenditure to consumption. Speculation arose after those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually were exempted from income tax, raising concerns about a potential pivot in fiscal priorities amid sluggish GDP growth figures.

Speaking at a post-budget interaction in Mumbai, Sitharaman emphasized that capital expenditure remains a primary focus. She highlighted the consistent increase in capital spending provisions over recent years, reiterating the government's commitment to constructing capital assets as part of public expenditure initiatives.

The 2025 budget allocates over Rs 16 lakh crore as capital expenditure, incorporating PSU spending. This is a 10.2% increase compared to previous allocations, with an effective capital expenditure projection at Rs 15.48 lakh crore. Despite grants for state capital asset creation being categorized as revenue expenditure, the government's strategy continues to prioritize infrastructure development.

Sitharaman expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing taxpayer relief, positioning the Rs 12 lakh income tax exemption as aligned with boosting economic recovery. Though the budget aims to enhance consumption via tax cuts, the bolstered capital expenditure framework refutes claims of a strategic shift.

The Union Budget 2025-26 extends income tax exemptions from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting approximately one crore middle-income taxpayers. While the government will sacrifice Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax revenue and Rs 2600 crore in indirect taxes, the anticipated outcome is increased economic involvement through consumption, savings, or investment.

