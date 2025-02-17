Left Menu

Japanese Yen Surges Amid Optimistic Growth Data

The yen strengthened after Japan released positive economic growth data, while the dollar faced challenges due to reduced U.S. tariffs bets. Japan's GDP exceeded expectations, potentially prompting the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates further. Meanwhile, geopolitics and economic data continue to impact currency markets.

The Japanese yen surged on Monday, driven by unexpectedly strong growth data from Japan, contrasting with a weakening U.S. dollar. The dollar, having recently hit a two-month low, traded down 0.35% against the yen, settling at 151.76. This movement follows robust fourth-quarter Japanese economic figures showcasing improved business investment and consumption.

With stronger economic indicators, market analysts are anticipating further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, potentially up by 37 basis points by year-end. APAC economist Krishna Bhimavarapu noted the significant rise in nominal household consumption over real consumption, suggesting that the BOJ might intensify its efforts to tackle inflation. These developments dispel fears of declining consumption and bolster expectations for an imminent rate hike.

In contrast, the U.S. dollar faced difficulties after recent weak retail sales data and President Trump's decision to postpone reciprocal tariffs. Geopolitical factors, such as upcoming Russian-Ukraine conflict discussions in Saudi Arabia, also influence market movements. Meanwhile, the euro and Australian dollar saw fluctuations, each affected by varied economic circumstances and rates decisions in their respective regions.

