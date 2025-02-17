Left Menu

India-US Trade: A Growing Partnership

India's exports to the US rose significantly in January, contributing to a growing trade surplus. This trend, highlighted by increased bilateral trade, positions the US as India's largest trading partner. Both nations aim to achieve USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

  • Country:
  • India

India's commerce with the United States reached new heights in January, with exports skyrocketing by 39 percent year-on-year, totaling USD 8.44 billion. Simultaneously, imports saw a substantial increase of 33.46 percent, peaking at USD 3.57 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry.

For the period from April to January, India's exports to the US grew by 8.95 percent, reaching USD 68.46 billion compared to the previous fiscal's USD 62.84 billion. This upward trajectory solidifies the US's status as India's foremost trading partner, maintaining a trade surplus with bilateral trade in goods amounting to USD 119.71 billion in 2023-24.

The rising trade volume underscores the strategic goals of both nations, as they work towards achieving USD 500 billion in two-way commerce by 2030. These developments are crucial as the countries discuss a potential trade agreement.

