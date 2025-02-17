Left Menu

Russia's Economy Shows Signs of Cooling Amid Rising Risks

Russia's economy is cooling with declining sales and orders across sectors due to high interest rates and inflation. Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov highlighted risks like low oil prices and increasing corporate debt. The automotive sector is notably affected, with falling sales of vehicles and equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST
Russia's Economy Shows Signs of Cooling Amid Rising Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's economic landscape is beginning to cool down, as sales and orders in various sectors decline. High interest rates and inflation are cited as primary causes, according to Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, reported by Interfax news agency on Monday.

The minister's comments came in light of an internal government document highlighting economic challenges. Lower oil prices, budgetary restrictions, and soaring corporate debt are identified as major risks. Additionally, potential increases in U.S. and OPEC oil production present heightened concerns.

Particularly affected is the automotive market, with significant drops in passenger vehicle sales. Reshetnikov indicated ongoing collaborations with the central bank and finance ministry to align monetary and fiscal policies, aiming for a balance between inflation control and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025