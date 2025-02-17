Russia's Economy Shows Signs of Cooling Amid Rising Risks

Russia's economic landscape is beginning to cool down, as sales and orders in various sectors decline. High interest rates and inflation are cited as primary causes, according to Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, reported by Interfax news agency on Monday.

The minister's comments came in light of an internal government document highlighting economic challenges. Lower oil prices, budgetary restrictions, and soaring corporate debt are identified as major risks. Additionally, potential increases in U.S. and OPEC oil production present heightened concerns.

Particularly affected is the automotive market, with significant drops in passenger vehicle sales. Reshetnikov indicated ongoing collaborations with the central bank and finance ministry to align monetary and fiscal policies, aiming for a balance between inflation control and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)