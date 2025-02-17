Railways Enhance Measures After Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station
The New Delhi Railway Station has implemented various measures like setting up a 'pandal' for waiting passengers and deploying extra security to manage crowds after a tragic stampede killed 18 people. Medical help desks and strict foot overbridge protocols aim to ensure passenger safety during the busy Maha Kumbh Mela.
The New Delhi Railway Station has ramped up security and passenger management following the tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives. Measures include the erection of a 'pandal' for waiting passengers and increased security presence, particularly on foot overbridges, where personnel aim to prevent overcrowding.
Medical help desks have been established at strategic locations on platforms 1 and 16, staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering first aid and essential medicines. Northern Railways Division has stationed an ambulance for emergency cases, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to passenger well-being.
Security precautions extend to the foot overbridges, where unauthorized lounging is being actively discouraged to maintain clear passageways. Saturday's stampede underlined the necessity for such measures, arising from a mix-up in train announcements that resulted in a catastrophic crowd surge.
