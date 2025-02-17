Left Menu

Railways Enhance Measures After Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station

The New Delhi Railway Station has implemented various measures like setting up a 'pandal' for waiting passengers and deploying extra security to manage crowds after a tragic stampede killed 18 people. Medical help desks and strict foot overbridge protocols aim to ensure passenger safety during the busy Maha Kumbh Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:02 IST
Railways Enhance Measures After Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Railway Station has ramped up security and passenger management following the tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives. Measures include the erection of a 'pandal' for waiting passengers and increased security presence, particularly on foot overbridges, where personnel aim to prevent overcrowding.

Medical help desks have been established at strategic locations on platforms 1 and 16, staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering first aid and essential medicines. Northern Railways Division has stationed an ambulance for emergency cases, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to passenger well-being.

Security precautions extend to the foot overbridges, where unauthorized lounging is being actively discouraged to maintain clear passageways. Saturday's stampede underlined the necessity for such measures, arising from a mix-up in train announcements that resulted in a catastrophic crowd surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025