Railways Enhance Measures After Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station

The New Delhi Railway Station has ramped up security and passenger management following the tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives. Measures include the erection of a 'pandal' for waiting passengers and increased security presence, particularly on foot overbridges, where personnel aim to prevent overcrowding.

Medical help desks have been established at strategic locations on platforms 1 and 16, staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering first aid and essential medicines. Northern Railways Division has stationed an ambulance for emergency cases, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to passenger well-being.

Security precautions extend to the foot overbridges, where unauthorized lounging is being actively discouraged to maintain clear passageways. Saturday's stampede underlined the necessity for such measures, arising from a mix-up in train announcements that resulted in a catastrophic crowd surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)