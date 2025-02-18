Emergency Response to Plane Crash at Toronto Pearson

Emergency responders and police authorities swiftly reacted to a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday. The incident prompted a significant response as per CTV News, which cited local police sources.

Currently, there is no official information available regarding potential injuries from the crash. Peel Regional Police, as reported in Canadian media, have yet to provide updates on the health status of those involved.

The absence of immediate injury reports leaves questions about the severity and impact of the crash, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)