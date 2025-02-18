Tragic Bus Accident in Faridkot: Four Feared Dead
A private bus accident in Faridkot, Punjab, has reportedly left four people dead and 26 injured. The incident occurred when the bus fell into a drain after losing control near Kotkapura road. A rescue operation is ongoing as authorities work to manage the situation.
A tragic accident unfolded on Tuesday morning in Punjab's Faridkot district, where a private bus plunged into a drain, leaving at least four dead, according to senior police officials.
The Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Pragya Jain, confirmed that 26 passengers have been rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The bus was en route to Amritsar when it veered off a bridge on Kotkapura road, leading to the disastrous fall. Rescue operations are actively underway as district administration and police officials strive to manage the aftermath.
