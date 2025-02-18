Tragic Bus Accident in Faridkot: Four Feared Dead

A tragic accident unfolded on Tuesday morning in Punjab's Faridkot district, where a private bus plunged into a drain, leaving at least four dead, according to senior police officials.

The Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Pragya Jain, confirmed that 26 passengers have been rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The bus was en route to Amritsar when it veered off a bridge on Kotkapura road, leading to the disastrous fall. Rescue operations are actively underway as district administration and police officials strive to manage the aftermath.

