Tragic Bus Accident in Faridkot: Four Feared Dead

A private bus accident in Faridkot, Punjab, has reportedly left four people dead and 26 injured. The incident occurred when the bus fell into a drain after losing control near Kotkapura road. A rescue operation is ongoing as authorities work to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on Tuesday morning in Punjab's Faridkot district, where a private bus plunged into a drain, leaving at least four dead, according to senior police officials.

The Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Pragya Jain, confirmed that 26 passengers have been rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The bus was en route to Amritsar when it veered off a bridge on Kotkapura road, leading to the disastrous fall. Rescue operations are actively underway as district administration and police officials strive to manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

