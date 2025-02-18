Highway Tensions: Farmers Clash Over Nagpur-Goa Expressway

A major disagreement has erupted among Maharashtra's farmers regarding the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. Farmers in Vidarbha are optimistic, hoping the project will enhance economic prospects. Meanwhile, cultivators in Marathwada express concerns over displacement and insufficient compensation.

The expressway, expected to span twelve districts, has sparked significant opposition from local farmers fearing the project's impact. Notable leaders like former MP Raju Shetti criticize the government for inflated land acquisition costs and inadequate farmer compensation. Protests have already taken place, underscoring the strong sentiment against the project.

While some stakeholders emphasize the expressway's potential to drive investment and create jobs, others argue it caters more to contractors than to local communities. Government figures suggest possible route adjustments to minimize opposition, but the debate continues as both support and resistance remain strong among the affected populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)