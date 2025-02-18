Global Financial Markets Surge Amid Defense and Tech Stock Gains
European futures reached record highs due to increased defense spending, while Hong Kong's market neared a three-year peak after business leaders met with Xi Jinping. The S&P 500 and European defense stocks also showed growth. Meanwhile, Australia's central bank cut rates, and China's tech sector saw significant gains.
European futures soared to unprecedented highs on Tuesday, propelled by a surge in defense stocks as investors anticipated increased spending in the sector. Simultaneously, Hong Kong shares approached three-year peaks, buoyed by investor optimism following a high-profile meeting between business leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Across the globe, the S&P 500 futures experienced a 0.2% rise, while European futures climbed by 0.1%, reflecting broader market confidence. Japan's Nikkei index also reported a 0.5% increase, capitalizing on the rally in European defense stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.5%, driven in part by a 4.6% surge in defense and aerospace stock valuations.
In parallel, China's tech sector witnessed a substantial boost, particularly in AI-related shares, which helped the Hang Seng index attain a three-year high. Amid economic recovery signs in China, shares such as BHP advanced, while oil and gold prices steadied after recent volatility in the commodity markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)