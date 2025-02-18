Global Financial Markets Surge Amid Defense and Tech Stock Gains

European futures soared to unprecedented highs on Tuesday, propelled by a surge in defense stocks as investors anticipated increased spending in the sector. Simultaneously, Hong Kong shares approached three-year peaks, buoyed by investor optimism following a high-profile meeting between business leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Across the globe, the S&P 500 futures experienced a 0.2% rise, while European futures climbed by 0.1%, reflecting broader market confidence. Japan's Nikkei index also reported a 0.5% increase, capitalizing on the rally in European defense stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.5%, driven in part by a 4.6% surge in defense and aerospace stock valuations.

In parallel, China's tech sector witnessed a substantial boost, particularly in AI-related shares, which helped the Hang Seng index attain a three-year high. Amid economic recovery signs in China, shares such as BHP advanced, while oil and gold prices steadied after recent volatility in the commodity markets.

