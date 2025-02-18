India and Qatar Forge Stronger Economic Ties at Business Summit
At the India-Qatar Business Summit, Minister Jitin Prasada highlighted significant growth in foreign direct investment and emphasized India's aim to become a global manufacturing hub, leveraging strong ties with Qatar for mutual economic benefit.
- Country:
- India
At the India-Qatar Business Summit, India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, reaffirmed the country's ambition to attract foreign investments and bolster economic relations with Qatar. Addressing inquiries about a significant Rs 10,000 crore investment pledge by Lulu Mall's chairman, Prasada noted India's remarkable 69 percent increase in foreign direct investments over the past decade.
"Foreign direct investment has seen a 69 percent growth in the last ten years," Prasada remarked. "India aspires to become a manufacturing hub, encouraging people to 'make in India' for the world. We seek investment to create jobs within India, and partnerships like these are crucial." He stressed India's and Qatar's strong historic ties, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's active role in trade negotiations with the Qatari Emir and the business delegation's visit marking a critical milestone.
Prasada continued, "India and Qatar have historically shared a robust relationship, with Prime Minister Modi himself leading discussions. This collaboration offers mutual benefits." The summit marks a pivotal step in enhancing trade, investments, and business opportunities for both nations, with India poised to enjoy expanded economic cooperation with Qatar. The event coincides with the Emir of Qatar's visit and the formation of the India-Qatar Joint Business Forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed: Rahul Gandhi.
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, take holy dip at Sangam at around 11 am: PMO.