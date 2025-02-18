Left Menu

Tragic Family Loss in Rewa Motorcycle Accident

Four family members died and one was injured in a motorcycle-truck collision in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place on the Rewa-Semariya Road. Conflicting reports on the number of motorcycles involved are being investigated by local police, as villagers protest the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:23 IST
Tragic Family Loss in Rewa Motorcycle Accident
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, four members of the same family were killed and one was injured when a truck collided with two motorcycles on Tuesday.

Occurring around 10.30 am near Marha village on the Rewa-Semariya Road, the incident is under investigation, with discrepancies in initial reports regarding the number of motorcycles involved. Churhata police have confirmed the accident site is roughly 10 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The victims, Ashish Saket, Shiv Bahadur Saket, Sagar Saket, and Ashiq Saket, hailed from Jeruka village. The survivors are currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, while grieving villagers and family members have blocked roads in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

