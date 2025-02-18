Karnataka Teams with SaveLIFE Foundation to Combat Road Fatalities

The Karnataka government, in collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement comprehensive road safety initiatives across the state. This strategic partnership emphasizes reducing fatalities through the 'Zero Fatality District' (ZFD) program, targeting areas with high road crash rates.

Integrated within the ZFD framework, SaveLIFE Foundation will assess critical road networks using detailed FIR data to identify crash-prone locations and underlying causes. Recommendations will follow to transform these into 'Zero Fatality Corridors' (ZFC), utilizing tailored local solutions to curb accidents and injuries.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the partnership as instrumental in enhancing road safety, already evidenced by a 46% drop in fatalities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The initiative is expected to foster a safer transport ecosystem across Karnataka.

