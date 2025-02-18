Urban Unemployment Dips Marginally: NSSO Reveals Latest Trends

Data from the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO) 25th Periodic Labour Force Survey reveals a slight dip in the unemployment rate in urban areas to 6.4% during the October-December 2024 quarter. This marks a minor improvement from the previous quarter, with joblessness levels remaining relatively stable.

Gender-specific trends indicate that unemployment among females in urban areas decreased to 8.1% from 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, unemployment among males remained unchanged at 5.8% during the same timeframe.

Furthermore, the labour force participation rate rose to 50.4% for the 15 and older age group in urban areas, showing a slight increase from the previous year. These insights offer a snapshot of the urban labor market's shifting dynamics, as captured by this comprehensive survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)