Urban Unemployment Dips Marginally: NSSO Reveals Latest Trends

The unemployment rate in urban areas for individuals aged 15 and above decreased slightly to 6.4% in the October-December quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. According to the 25th Periodic Labour Force Survey by the NSSO, labour force participation rose, and joblessness among females saw a notable decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:55 IST
Data from the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO) 25th Periodic Labour Force Survey reveals a slight dip in the unemployment rate in urban areas to 6.4% during the October-December 2024 quarter. This marks a minor improvement from the previous quarter, with joblessness levels remaining relatively stable.

Gender-specific trends indicate that unemployment among females in urban areas decreased to 8.1% from 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, unemployment among males remained unchanged at 5.8% during the same timeframe.

Furthermore, the labour force participation rate rose to 50.4% for the 15 and older age group in urban areas, showing a slight increase from the previous year. These insights offer a snapshot of the urban labor market's shifting dynamics, as captured by this comprehensive survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

