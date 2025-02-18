Left Menu

Massive Investment Boost: NMDC Group & JNPA Unite for Mega Vadhvan Port Project

NMDC Group PJSC has signed a significant investment agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for the development of the Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra. The investment, worth Rs 21,000 crore, aims to enhance infrastructure through dredging and reclamation. Vadhvan Port Project Ltd spearheads the initiative, with JNPA holding a majority stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:35 IST
Massive Investment Boost: NMDC Group & JNPA Unite for Mega Vadhvan Port Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NMDC Group PJSC and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority have entered a pivotal Rs 21,000 crore investment partnership for the ambitious Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district, declared JNPA on Tuesday.

The arrangement was formalized under a memorandum of understanding between JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh and NMDC Group CEO Yasser Zaghloul. The investment focuses on developing offshore land at Vadhvan coast through dredging and reclamation.

Formerly National Marine Dredging Company PJSC, NMDC Group aims to elevate India's port infrastructure and has aligned with JNPA's vision to position Vadhvan Port among the world's top 10. The company is based in Abu Dhabi and extends its operations across engineering and marine sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025