AI Revolutionizes Aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh

In a visionary move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state's aquaculture sector. Speaking at the Aqua Tech 2.0 conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted how AI could revolutionize shrimp farming by predicting potential diseases before they occur, allowing farmers to take preventive measures and cut losses due to viral infections.

During the event organized by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), Naidu underlined the importance of adopting technology to enhance the quality and reduce costs in aquaculture. Despite some initial hesitance towards AI, Naidu emphasized its inevitable adoption for increasing productivity and profitability in aquaculture.

Naidu further accentuated the significance of pollution-free practices and mandated registration for all aquafarming activities. Viewing aquaculture as a vital economic driver, he noted its substantial contribution to the state's GVA between 2014 and 2019. The CM also pointed out that natural farming practices could boost global demand for Andhra Pradesh's aqua products, positioning aquaculture as a growth engine for economic prosperity.

