Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for AI integration in aquaculture to predict shrimp diseases, enhance quality, and boost productivity. Addressing the Aqua Tech 2.0 conclave, he highlighted AI's role in reducing costs and urged for pollution-free practices and registration of aqua-farming activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:00 IST
AI Revolutionizes Aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a visionary move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state's aquaculture sector. Speaking at the Aqua Tech 2.0 conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted how AI could revolutionize shrimp farming by predicting potential diseases before they occur, allowing farmers to take preventive measures and cut losses due to viral infections.

During the event organized by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), Naidu underlined the importance of adopting technology to enhance the quality and reduce costs in aquaculture. Despite some initial hesitance towards AI, Naidu emphasized its inevitable adoption for increasing productivity and profitability in aquaculture.

Naidu further accentuated the significance of pollution-free practices and mandated registration for all aquafarming activities. Viewing aquaculture as a vital economic driver, he noted its substantial contribution to the state's GVA between 2014 and 2019. The CM also pointed out that natural farming practices could boost global demand for Andhra Pradesh's aqua products, positioning aquaculture as a growth engine for economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025