Left Menu

Noida International Airport Partners with Kyndryl for Advanced Tech Infrastructure

Noida International Airport collaborates with Kyndryl to manage its technology infrastructure, aiming to create a cutting-edge digital ecosystem. Kyndryl's aviation expertise will provide operational support, advanced frameworks, and cybersecurity measures. This partnership supports the airport's vision of becoming India's largest airport with a passenger capacity of 70 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:15 IST
Noida International Airport Partners with Kyndryl for Advanced Tech Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida International Airport has announced a strategic partnership with global IT services provider Kyndryl to enhance its technology infrastructure and ensure seamless operational support around the clock.

This collaboration is set to utilize Kyndryl's extensive experience in managing complex IT environments, intending to create a state-of-the-art digital ecosystem at the greenfield airport, as revealed in a statement released by the airport on Monday.

Leveraging three decades of experience in the aviation sector, Kyndryl will deliver advanced frameworks, automation capabilities, and cybersecurity measures to bolster NIA's technology-driven operations, alongside real-time system performance monitoring using the AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025