Noida International Airport Partners with Kyndryl for Advanced Tech Infrastructure

Noida International Airport has announced a strategic partnership with global IT services provider Kyndryl to enhance its technology infrastructure and ensure seamless operational support around the clock.

This collaboration is set to utilize Kyndryl's extensive experience in managing complex IT environments, intending to create a state-of-the-art digital ecosystem at the greenfield airport, as revealed in a statement released by the airport on Monday.

Leveraging three decades of experience in the aviation sector, Kyndryl will deliver advanced frameworks, automation capabilities, and cybersecurity measures to bolster NIA's technology-driven operations, alongside real-time system performance monitoring using the AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)