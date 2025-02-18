Noida International Airport Partners with Kyndryl for Advanced Tech Infrastructure
Noida International Airport collaborates with Kyndryl to manage its technology infrastructure, aiming to create a cutting-edge digital ecosystem. Kyndryl's aviation expertise will provide operational support, advanced frameworks, and cybersecurity measures. This partnership supports the airport's vision of becoming India's largest airport with a passenger capacity of 70 million.
Noida International Airport has announced a strategic partnership with global IT services provider Kyndryl to enhance its technology infrastructure and ensure seamless operational support around the clock.
This collaboration is set to utilize Kyndryl's extensive experience in managing complex IT environments, intending to create a state-of-the-art digital ecosystem at the greenfield airport, as revealed in a statement released by the airport on Monday.
Leveraging three decades of experience in the aviation sector, Kyndryl will deliver advanced frameworks, automation capabilities, and cybersecurity measures to bolster NIA's technology-driven operations, alongside real-time system performance monitoring using the AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DEV IT Secures Major Cybersecurity Contracts with US-Based Client
Understanding and Addressing the Cybersecurity Challenges of Younger Generations in the Workforce
RBI Strengthens Financial Cybersecurity with Exclusive Domains
Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Gap: EC-Council University's Global Partnership
Cybersecurity Shake-Up: Election Security at Risk