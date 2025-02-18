Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Strategic Policy Moves for Investment and Jobs

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved seven key policies to boost employment, start-ups, and investments. New initiatives like the MSME Development Policy and the Integrated Township Policy aim to create 86 lakh jobs, boost the state's GDP, and encourage private investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has made substantial progress ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2025 by approving progressive policies to foster employment and promote start-ups and investments across the state.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet greenlit seven crucial policies, among which the new MSME Development Policy is set to be a game-changer, with the potential to create 86 lakh new jobs, according to official sources.

Additionally, the council approved policies for start-ups, electric vehicles, integrated townships, civil aviation, and bio-fuels, to spur economic activities and enhance the state's GDP. These strategic steps underscore the state's commitment to economic growth and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

