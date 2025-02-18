Madhya Pradesh's Strategic Policy Moves for Investment and Jobs

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has made substantial progress ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2025 by approving progressive policies to foster employment and promote start-ups and investments across the state.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the cabinet greenlit seven crucial policies, among which the new MSME Development Policy is set to be a game-changer, with the potential to create 86 lakh new jobs, according to official sources.

Additionally, the council approved policies for start-ups, electric vehicles, integrated townships, civil aviation, and bio-fuels, to spur economic activities and enhance the state's GDP. These strategic steps underscore the state's commitment to economic growth and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)