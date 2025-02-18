European Shares Reach New Heights Amid Defense Spending Surge
European leaders aim for joint borrowing to support defense, while utilities saw a decline.
European shares recorded new highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in banking and defense stocks as investors predicted a boost in domestic military spending amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3%, while Germany's primary stock index increased by 0.2%, both reaching unprecedented levels.
German midcap stocks also rose 0.5%, reflecting a positive trend ahead of impending elections. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Russia declared their commitment to pursue a resolution to the war in Ukraine, after holding historic talks in Saudi Arabia without Kyiv's representation, sparking a discourse on Europe's defense financial strategy.
In response to shifting global dynamics and reduced U.S. involvement in European defense, European leaders have advocated for increased defense spending, potentially leading to greater government borrowing. This development pushed eurozone bond yields higher, benefiting bank stocks which saw a 1.9% uptick, while utilities declined. Defense stocks rose, led by Leonardo, Sweden's Saab AB, and France's Thales.
