European Shares Reach New Heights Amid Defense Spending Surge

European shares hit record highs, driven by banking and defense stocks gaining as investors anticipate increased military spending amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, with German stocks also reaching all-time highs. European leaders aim for joint borrowing to support defense, while utilities saw a decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:03 IST
European shares recorded new highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in banking and defense stocks as investors predicted a boost in domestic military spending amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3%, while Germany's primary stock index increased by 0.2%, both reaching unprecedented levels.

German midcap stocks also rose 0.5%, reflecting a positive trend ahead of impending elections. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Russia declared their commitment to pursue a resolution to the war in Ukraine, after holding historic talks in Saudi Arabia without Kyiv's representation, sparking a discourse on Europe's defense financial strategy.

In response to shifting global dynamics and reduced U.S. involvement in European defense, European leaders have advocated for increased defense spending, potentially leading to greater government borrowing. This development pushed eurozone bond yields higher, benefiting bank stocks which saw a 1.9% uptick, while utilities declined. Defense stocks rose, led by Leonardo, Sweden's Saab AB, and France's Thales.

