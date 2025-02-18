Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: Catalyzing India's Growth Engine

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit, aimed at attracting investments. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Sarma emphasizing international participation. Shah praised Assam's efforts for economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:06 IST
Advantage Assam 2.0: Catalyzing India's Growth Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding preparations for the highly anticipated 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit. Scheduled for February 25, the summit aims to draw significant domestic and international investments.

The two-day event, expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights Assam's commitment to becoming a key player in India's economic landscape. During the meeting, Sarma updated Shah on various initiatives to boost the summit's success and ensure wide-ranging participation.

Praising the chief minister's efforts, Shah expressed confidence that the summit will transform Assam into a major investment hub, driving economic growth and positioning the state as an integral part of India's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025