Advantage Assam 2.0: Catalyzing India's Growth Engine

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding preparations for the highly anticipated 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit. Scheduled for February 25, the summit aims to draw significant domestic and international investments.

The two-day event, expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights Assam's commitment to becoming a key player in India's economic landscape. During the meeting, Sarma updated Shah on various initiatives to boost the summit's success and ensure wide-ranging participation.

Praising the chief minister's efforts, Shah expressed confidence that the summit will transform Assam into a major investment hub, driving economic growth and positioning the state as an integral part of India's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)