Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tariff Tactics: A 25% Turn

President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on auto imports, with details to be shared soon. His administration targets various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and chips, for higher tariffs. This move aligns with Trump's ongoing strategy to address what he considers unequal trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:28 IST
Trump's Trade Tariff Tactics: A 25% Turn
tariffs

President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on automobile imports, effective April 2, as part of his broader strategy to reformulate global trade dynamics. The measure, he noted, will also impact pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips with similar initial tariffs.

Trump asserted the legislation as a countermeasure against what he perceives as unfair practices, referencing the European Union's 10% vehicle import duty compared to the U.S.'s 2.5% rate on passenger cars. However, he noted the U.S. already enforces a 25% tax on imported pickup trucks.

The administration's aggressive tariff approach will also involve 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports starting March 12, and aims to target countries taxing U.S. products with reciprocal levies. Trump's agenda seeks to recalibrate trade relationships significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025