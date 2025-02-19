Left Menu

Trump Targets Global Trade with New Tariff Plans

President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on auto, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor imports. This threatens to impact global trade significantly. Trump aims for reciprocal tariff rates mirroring those of other countries, focusing on reshaping international trade dynamics and benefiting U.S. industries.

Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his intention to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%" along with similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports. This move is part of a series of measures threatening to disrupt international trade. On Friday, Trump mentioned the auto levies could be introduced as soon as April 2, aligning with cabinet reports outlining new import duty options.

Trump criticizes what he perceives as unfair treatment of U.S. automotive exports, highlighting the European Union's 10% tariff on vehicle imports compared to the U.S.'s 2.5% rate. The U.S. does, however, maintain a 25% tariff on imported pickup trucks, benefitting Detroit automakers. Trump also targets 25% sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, aiming to incentivize domestic production.

Though the timing remains unclear, Trump seeks to provide companies time to establish U.S. manufacturing facilities. Amidst his broader trade strategy, Trump has already introduced a 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to fentanyl trafficking concerns and announced, though later postponed, 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports. With planned 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum alongside downstream products, Trump's tariff policies could mark a significant shift in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

