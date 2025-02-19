Ola Electric's Strategic Shift: Cost Cuts and Registration Changes

Ola Electric, India's top electric scooter manufacturer, announced a renegotiation of contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, with an aim to cut costs and improve efficiency. Officials clarified that sales will remain unaffected, but temporary fluctuations in registration numbers on the VAHAN portal are anticipated.

The company is in discussions to modify agreements with Rosmerta Digital Services Private Ltd and Shimnit India Private Ltd. This strategic move is part of a broader sales overhaul and does not reflect a downturn in business, but rather, an optimization effort.

Ola Electric reiterates that despite these registration adjustments, overall sales continue to be robust. The firm, which sells directly to consumers through its stores, expects normal registration numbers to resume shortly. The outcome of these agency negotiations will be closely watched to gauge further operational efficiencies.

