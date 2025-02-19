Left Menu

Asia Economic Dialogue 2025: Charting a Path in a Fragmented Era

The ninth Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune from February 20-22, 2025, will focus on geoeconomics, AI, climate change, and economic resilience. Hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre, it brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss global trends and challenges.

Updated: 19-02-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ninth edition of the Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is set to take place in Pune, Maharashtra, over a three-day period beginning on February 20, 2025. This year's discussions will delve into crucial contemporary geoeconomic topics, such as the implications of AI and automation, and the effects of climate change on the global economy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that AED 2025 will convene political leaders, senior government officials, academics, policymakers, and industry experts from both India and abroad. These stakeholders will engage in discussions informed by a forward-thinking agenda over the three-day event.

Co-hosted with the Pune International Centre, the dialogue carries the theme 'Economic Resilience and Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation.' It aims to tackle economic fragmentation and resilience, covering topics ranging from AI to the blue economy, and providing actionable pathways for economic revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

