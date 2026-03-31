India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

India is emerging as the world's fastest-growing major economy, demonstrating resilience in the face of a global energy crisis. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh highlighted this progress, noting the country's advancement amidst global challenges such as rising fuel prices and West Asian conflicts.

Despite energy disruptions affecting many regions, India navigates smoothly, attributed to effective crisis management and visionary leadership. Harivansh emphasized the importance of adopting technology, like AI, for development and stressed that states play a pivotal role in progress on issues like law and order, agriculture, health, and education.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reinforced the government's vision for a developed India by 2047, urging young legislators to work with dedication. The dynamic approach, combined with disciplined leadership, aims to realize the aspirations of 140 crore citizens, reflecting India's resilience and forward-thinking strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)