Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, showcases resilience amid a global energy crisis. Despite challenges like rising petroleum product prices and disruptions from West Asian conflicts, India continues to advance, leveraging technology and a visionary approach, according to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:14 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as the world's fastest-growing major economy, demonstrating resilience in the face of a global energy crisis. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh highlighted this progress, noting the country's advancement amidst global challenges such as rising fuel prices and West Asian conflicts.

Despite energy disruptions affecting many regions, India navigates smoothly, attributed to effective crisis management and visionary leadership. Harivansh emphasized the importance of adopting technology, like AI, for development and stressed that states play a pivotal role in progress on issues like law and order, agriculture, health, and education.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reinforced the government's vision for a developed India by 2047, urging young legislators to work with dedication. The dynamic approach, combined with disciplined leadership, aims to realize the aspirations of 140 crore citizens, reflecting India's resilience and forward-thinking strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Probing Paris: Bias in City Hall Contract Awards Under Scrutiny

Probing Paris: Bias in City Hall Contract Awards Under Scrutiny

 France
2
Mumbai Property Market Hits 14-Year High in March

Mumbai Property Market Hits 14-Year High in March

 India
3
India Mandates Made-in-India CCTVs: A New Era for Surveillance Industry

India Mandates Made-in-India CCTVs: A New Era for Surveillance Industry

 India
4
Scottish Crime Boss Arrested in Bali: A Step Closer to Justice

Scottish Crime Boss Arrested in Bali: A Step Closer to Justice

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026