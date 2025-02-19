Trump and Modi's Tariff Tug-of-War
In a recent interview, President Trump reiterated his stance on reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing a hard line against India's current tariff structure. He stressed that the US would impose equivalent tariffs on Indian imports, highlighting a broader push for reciprocal trading practices.
During a recent interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his firm stance on reciprocal tariffs, particularly targeting India's existing tariff structures. He asserted that the US would not spare India from reciprocal measures, demanding symmetry in trade practices.
Trump highlighted that under his administration, efforts are being made to counter non-reciprocal trading agreements. During the interview, he reiterated to Prime Minister Modi that whatever tariffs India imposes, the US will equally reciprocate, calling it a fair approach.
Additionally, alongside Trump, billionaire Elon Musk mentioned that India imposes hefty tariffs on auto imports. The dialogue reflected ongoing US frustrations with international trade practices, with Trump labeling India as a 'tariff king.' Meanwhile, Musk discussed SpaceX's efforts to bring stranded astronauts, including Sunita Williams, back home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
